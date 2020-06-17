Massive expansion of vote-by-mail approved in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor on Tuesday approved a massive expansion in voting by mail, a plan derided by Republicans nationally.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said allowing mail-in ballots for the November presidential election would limit polling place crowds and COVID-19 transmission.
Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, have argued it opens the door to fraud.
The law requires that vote-by-mail applications be sent to every voter who voted through the mail for any election since 2018. It even directs reminders to be sent in the fall and authorizes the Illinois State Board of Elections to publicize and ease the process.