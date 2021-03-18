IL Route 178 Bridge comes down in Utica

A planned implosion was carried out Thursday morning, March 18.

UTICA, Ill. — The old Illinois 178 Bridge over the Illinois River in Utica was imploded March 18, 2021.

According to the Department of Transportation, the bridge came down on a "cold and windy morning."

A bridge to replace this one was completed in October of 2020. Construction began in 2017, the total cost was $27.4 million. The bridge has a pedestrian pathway that allows for travel between state parks and to downtown Utica.