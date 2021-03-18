x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

News

IL Route 178 Bridge comes down in Utica

A planned implosion was carried out Thursday morning, March 18.
Credit: Utica implosion, Illinois Dept. of Transportation

UTICA, Ill. — The old Illinois 178 Bridge over the Illinois River in Utica was imploded March 18, 2021. 

According to the Department of Transportation, the bridge came down on a "cold and windy morning." 

A bridge to replace this one was completed in October of 2020.  Construction began in 2017, the total cost was $27.4 million.  The bridge has a pedestrian pathway that allows for travel between state parks and to downtown Utica. 

The old bridge was built in 1962. It was a steel truss structure with no shoulder. 

Related Articles