One person killed, five injured in a traffic crash on I-280

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker nine on eastbound Interstate 280 around 1:49 pm Sunday.
Officials say a Dodge pickup truck with six people inside was traveling eastbound on I-280 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway and ended upside down in a ditch. One person was killed. Five people were transported to Genesis Hospitals. Three of the individuals had non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and officials have not released the name of the person who was killed.