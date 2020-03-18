Hy-Vee to dedicate 1 hour each day exclusively for high-risk groups

Hy-Vee announced one hour of shopping time early in the morning each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it will be reserving one hour of shopping time early in the morning each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, and is meant for:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also be extending their hours for this group of people from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

These locations include pharmacies inside stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores, and Hy-Vee Drugstores.