Hy-Vee to dedicate 1 hour each day exclusively for high-risk groups

Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it will be reserving one hour of shopping time early in the morning each day for customers considered “high-risk.”
“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.
The reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, and is meant for:
- Ages 60 and older
- Expectant mothers
- Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness
Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also be extending their hours for this group of people from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
These locations include pharmacies inside stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores, and Hy-Vee Drugstores.
"All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week."