Hy-Vee stores aren't just for groceries anymore

Hy-Vee is adding a shoe department into select stores, according to a statement from its website.

The grocery store has partnered with DSW to introduce the concept.  Some locations will have in-store DSW pickup lockers, which will let customers order from dsw.com and have their merchandise shipped to the store.

In addition to the pickup location, each store will feature a DSW showroom wall. 

Some Hy-Vee stores in Minnesota are adding this concept starting in September and into October. 

By 2021, Hy-Vee plans to open several more across its eight-state region. 

