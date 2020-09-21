Hy-Vee stores aren't just for groceries anymore

Hy-Vee is adding a shoe department into select stores, according to a statement from its website.

The grocery store has partnered with DSW to introduce the concept. Some locations will have in-store DSW pickup lockers, which will let customers order from dsw.com and have their merchandise shipped to the store.

In addition to the pickup location, each store will feature a DSW showroom wall.

Some Hy-Vee stores in Minnesota are adding this concept starting in September and into October.