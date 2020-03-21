Hy-Vee is hiring to keep up with coronavirus shopping demand

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it is seeking temporary, part-time hourly employees to help fill multiple positions.

The grocery store says the hiring is due to a surge in demand for groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hy-Vee is looking to hire individuals for temporary, part-time positions to help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing. Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions in their area or text SMILES to 97211."

The store is encouraging anyone to apply.