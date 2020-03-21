Hy-Vee is hiring to keep up with coronavirus shopping demand

Hy-Vee announced that it is seeking temporary, part-time hourly employees to fill multiple positions across its eight-state region.
The grocery store says the hiring is due to a surge in demand for groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hy-Vee is looking to hire individuals for temporary, part-time positions to help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing. Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions in their area or text SMILES to 97211."
The store is encouraging anyone to apply.
"In addition, those who may have temporarily lost their job due to the current pandemic, are out of school, want to make additional money, or simply want to help during this time are welcome to apply at Hy-Vee."