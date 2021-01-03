How to join in the Rock Island County Board's virtual town hall

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Board is hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss downsizing.
Currently, there are 25 board positions representing the 25 districts. An advisory referendum conducted eight years ago suggested the board be downsized to 15 positions.
The city is waiting on the most recent census numbers to determine how the board should be downsized.
"What I believe we do know is that the voters of the county want to see the board reduced and many of us are just wanting to make sure that we do it in a way that's best for everyone in the county," said Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk.
There are two meetings the public is invited to attend.
- Monday, March 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Join via zoom or phone--
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94259250168
Meeting ID: 942 5925 0168 One tap mobile 3126266799,,94259250168#
OR
You can call in at 312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 942 5925 0168