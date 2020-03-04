How the QC Hive helps musicians weather the pandemic

A Davenport musician is taking the idea of community support to the next level. The QC Hive is asking people to support an artist with just a dollar a day.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "All of my gigs, all of my gigging is gone and cancelled. I’m fortunate enough that I'm still doing private lessons,... through Facetime," said Donovan Gustofson, a bass player for Funktastic Five and also the adjunct music teacher at Black Hawk College and assistant director of the contemporary praise team at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

"I was really worried about my fellow musicians and what are they are going to do for income," he said. "They have absolutely no source of income right now."

He thought of crowdfunding and came up with the idea for QC Hive, a Facebook group with a simple premise: Every day, he would nominate a musician and ask the hive to donate just a dollar toward that artist.

"If we have thousands of bees in the hive, if we all send a dollar towards that one bee, that one nominee that we have for the day, then we can help lift them up," he said. "Hopefully raise enough money that they’ll be set to cover their expenses for the next month or two. That’s the goal.

41-year-old Jordan Danielsen has been making a living with his music, Americana with a variety of influences, since he was 21. When traditional venues like bars, breweries and wineries, where he performed started shutting down, "I didn’t know what I was gonna do," he said.

"It’s really scary. And the thing that I’m really scared of is, when we come back, the venue that we did play at will be so strapped for cash that they won’t hire us. We’re kind of a fringe benefit you know."

Danielsen is be the featured musician on the QC Hive on Friday, April 3. But it's not just artists that are promoted on the page.

"We want to make sure a lot these mom and pops that are closing right now and that are only doing take-out, that we don’t lose them," Gustofson said. "We want them to be open when all this blows over, we don’t want to lose them."

Right now, Gustofson said, a featured artist might make a few hundred dollars. But he hopes the QC Hive keeps growing, and he said it would continue to support artists indefinitely.