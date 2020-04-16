How people plan to spend their stimulus checks

The first round of stimulus payments are now in people's bank accounts.

MOLINE, Ill. — The first round of stimulus payments are now in people's bank accounts, and some people are saving and some people are spending it.

"These checks are a lifeline for a lot of people," financial planner Drue Kampmann said. "It is really a life line for the economy."

"My plan for our check is to put it in savings and leave it there," Coal Valley resident Chris Lopez said.

"it will mostly go into savings," Moline resident Khamel Glancey said. "We also have a kitchen renovation right now, so that kind of came in handy."

Kampmann says there is no right or wrong way to spend your money.

"It really is dependent on what the immediate needs are for the individual," Kampmann said.

For many people, the payment is going towards bills and necessities.

"I'm a server and unemployment has been a hassle and a half to try and figure out, so it was nice to have a little bit of relief for the time," Moline resident Becca Ruff said.

Kampmann said if you can save your stimulus, that is a smart plan.

"Start or increase your emergency savings fund," Kampmann said. "That is a really good idea to do."

Kampmann says paying bills or saving the money will help slow a recession, but spending your stimulus is needed too.

"It is also for those to go out and hopefully make good decisions, but spend the money too," Kampmann said. "That does help stimulate the economy."

Kampmann says the payments are meant to help boost the economy and help people in financial hardships.

"The economy would be in a much different place, and I would say a much darker place then we are right now if it was not for these lifelines that are going out," Kampmann said.