How one school district is making sure students have all the supplies they need

SHERRARD, Ill. — Teachers at Sherrard High School are making sure students are prepared to learn from home.

"It's more students than I anticipated," Sherrard High School choir teacher Callen Sederquist said.

Sederquist is a volunteer for "Tiger Express." It's where 22 Sherrard teachers and staff deliver food and packets of printed off school work to students.

"The kids are always happy to say hello and recognize a familiar face," Sederquist said.

"I am an in person learner and I like to physically see what I'm learning," Sherrard High School freshman Jaeda McCray said. "It's hard to do that on the computer."

Tiger Express is for kids who don't have internet access, learn better with paper, or don't have access to a car during the day to pick up their work.

"It's honestly really amazing and I really appreciate them risking their own health to come out and do this for us," McCray said.

30-50 educational packet materials are delivered each week. All volunteer drivers are Sherrard staff. Teachers have already delivered more than 700 items.

"It feels good knowing that we have the capabilities to give that to them at the very least," Sederquist said. "I like making sure that I know that they are okay."