How One Eighty is taking care of players after canceling 2020 little league season

Organizers say they are making sure that kids who won't play ball don't go hungry

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Little leagues across the Quad Cities are facing the tough decision of whether to cancel their spring and summer baseball seasons or to continue to wait and see. One Eighty in Davenport this week made the call: no baseball this year.

"Knowing that one decision, one word, 'canceled,' could take that away from those kids, those volunteers, and really the community," said Rusty Boruff, One Eighty's executive director. "It's definitely heartbreaking, even though it's the right thing to do."

Each spring, the organization teaches baseball to about one hundred first, second and third graders enrolled at Davenport schools. Partnering with the school district, games are played at Jefferson, Monroe and Hayes Elementary schools.

Boruff said he learned that during the pandemic, many of the baseball families didn't have access to enough food.

"We turned our community center, this church right here, into basically a food hub. It's just filled with food that people drop off or that we go out and purchase."

Volunteers like Gina McDaniel could be seen on Tuesday sorting through some of the donated food.