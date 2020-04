The group that owns the Hotel Blackhawk and the current in downtown Davenport is making sure their furloughed employees don`t go hungry.

Each employee can get a meal every night for themselves and their families.

There is a weekly menu and staff can call in and take up to six meals home.

Right now there are 150 employees at the two hotels and its outlets, like the spa, bakery, and restaurants.