Hope Creek sale impacting upcoming county election

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A vote on the sale of the Hope Creek Care Center is expected on February 26th by the Rock Island County board.

"Rock Island for years has been running itself into the ground, due to poor decision making," board member Kai Swanson said.

But, this isn't the only upcoming vote. General primary election for county board seats is March 17th, 2020.

Three current board members have challengers in the election. Those candidates are all within the democratic party.

Union Representative, Joshua Ehrmann, is running for district 16, against incumbent, Kai Swanson. Ehrmann said one reason he decided to run for a seat is because he didn't agree with the vote to sell Hope Creek Care Center.

"The money is not being managed properly," Ehrmann said. "I feel that the current board members are not representing the people in Rock Island County. They want to sell something that can bring money into Rock Island County for a total loss, when if we get the right management running the facility, it can bring money into the county."

"The county can't afford to keep running it," board member Kai Swanson said. "If it stays in the county's ownership, I don't see any alternative to it being closed, wether that's in 2 months or 12 months."

Swanson voted to sell Hope Creek, and says it may now be impacting his chance of re-election.

"It's easy to vote for the person who tells you what you want to hear, but that doesn't solve the problems," Swanson said. "Nobody likes the idea that we have to sell Hope Creek."

"If it's between 'I don't know how they will continue to operate or I do know the home will continue to close if I don't sell. I would again, rather have those residents have a continuing place to stay."

According to chairman, Richard Brunk, the county owned nursing home is almost 17 million dollars in debt. In September, it was listed for sale for 19 million dollars. The highest bid the county received was from Aperion Care is for six million dollars. The county still needs to vote on the 6 million dollar bid.

"There's no guarantees for their contract, there's no guarantee they will still have a job," Ehrmann said. "I definitely think it's important to have someone representing the Union on the board. "The people of Rock Island County need a change on the board."

"The longer the county owns it, the increasing likelihood that those residents will be out on the streets before the home has to close," Swanson said.

The Hope Creek decision, creating ripple effects, to be seen in the upcoming election.