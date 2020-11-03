Honor Flight QC canceled

Organizers say coronavirus concerns spurred the decision.

Steve Garrington Hub Director with Honor Flight QC says all flights have been postponed.

On March 10, the National Board held an emergency meeting concerning coronavirus. The CDC recently issued an advisory that adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of infection and should avoid all non-essential air travel.

"In consideration of the CDC’s guidance and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately. This includes the Quad Cities flight of April 16th."

He says the decision to suspend all Honor Flight travel "has not been made lightly."

The Honor Flight Network Boardsays that all trips scheduled through April 30 must be postponed.