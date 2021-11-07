Homeowners Near TPC Deere Run See Decline in JDC Parking

The neighborhood usually sees hundreds of cars during the weekend.

SILVIS, Ill. — Residents who live behind TPC Deere Run saw slow traffic in parking sales this year.

The JDC tournament is something the neighbors on 34th Avenue look forward to every year. The residential street is less than 100 feet away from the check -in gate at JDC.

During the tournament, fans park their cars on the front and back lawns of the homes.

Denise Campbell owns a home there and she says this year is different.

“It’s a fun thing to do. We look forward to it because normally it’s fun, except for this year,” said Campbell.

The neighborhood usually sees hundreds of cars during the weekend. Charging about $20 a day per vehicle. This year Denise said she only parked 4 cars.

Neighbors say they aren't sure what to blame for the slow traffic, but it was unusual.

“We’re not getting the people, we’re not getting the cars. Normally we'd be filled by the afternoon and people would be begging for us to squeeze them in,” said Campbell.