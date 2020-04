Hardware stores say they are seeing a spike in sales as more people staying at home are finding time to do improvement projects.

Hardware stores say they are seeing a spike in sales as more people staying at home are finding time to do improvement projects.

Trevor True value in Moline says they are selling more paint as well as home and garden products.

The store has taken extra steps to protect employees and customers by putting up plexiglass at the register, a common sight at stores during social distancing.