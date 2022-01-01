This state designation is in honor of agriculture and the work done by Mary K. Hunt to further develop the research and distribution of Penicillin, from a Peoria lab

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois now has an official state microbe - Penicillium Rubens.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made this designation on Tuesday, August 17 as a way to recognize the contributions of Mary K. Hunt, who is lovingly known as "Moldy Mary" to the City of Peoria.

According to the Peoria Historian, Mary was a bacteriologist who helped further research of Penicillin, partly by providing a molding cantaloupe to the lab. Her contribution helped increase the production of the drug, allowing Penicillin to be further distributed to those in need.

The lab also being recognized in this success story is the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, formerly the Northern Regional Research Library.

The governor pointed out the unsung contributions of Mary Hunt as he broadened university admission requirements to allow agricultural science and education to be recognized as coursework options.

This expansion allows for a wider variety of subjects to be taught within the agriculture field.

"“The study of agriculture is vitally important, and our curricula should reflect that,” said State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). “Its exclusion as an option of course study for admission did students who plan to one day work in the field a huge disservice."

“It’s no secret that penicillin production is an achievement Peoria takes great pride in – but as of today, it becomes a point of pride for all of Illinois, with new status as our official state microbe,” said Governor Pritzker. “The additional legislation will help Illinois not lose any more Marys to history by recognizing the value of agricultural science in our education system for students of all backgrounds. By supporting our young learners who want to take ag sciences through to a university education – and beyond – Illinois is diversifying what it means to learn, to grow, to innovate – and to set the stage for our future generations to live their dreams.”