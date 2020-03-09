Historic Rockford church "a total loss" after evening fire

The abandonded, about 150-year-old building caught fire Wednesday evening and was quickly devastated due to its wooden structure.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A historic, about 150-year-old church building in Rockford, Illinois was devastated by a fire Wednesday evening and deemed a total loss.

According to a report from WREX, the abandoned building located at 607 Walnut Street, caught fire at about 6:24 p.m. on September 2, and the blaze quickly spread due to wooden structure inside.

30 firefighters, 5 Rockford fire engines, and 3 ladders responded to the scene and were forced to fight the blaze defensively due to its intensity, said the report. The fire crews had to wear special gear to protect themselves from asbestos. Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said that no injuries had been reported as of 8 p.m. on September 2.

Bergsten also stated that the cause of the fire is unknown, noting that the issue could not have been electrical in nature since there was no power going into the church. Investigators are searching for answers from neighbors and members of the public.