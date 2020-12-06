Henry County reports first COVID-19 death

The individual, a woman in her 50’s, had tested positive for COVID-19.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The Henry County Health Department is reporting the first novel coronavirus related death in Henry County, Illinois. The individual, a woman in her 50’s, had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,”-Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.