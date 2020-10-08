Henderson Sheriff: Woman arrested for threatening to shoot out windows on boyfriend's truck

Breuer is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

The Henderson County Sheriff says they arrested Amber M. Breuer, 25, of Burlington, IA after she grabbed a gun during an argument with her boyfriend.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff, deputies were called to a house in Stronghurst for a domestic violence call.

Deputies learned that the suspect had an argument with her boyfriend, then she grabbed a handgun from her vehicle and threatened to shoot the windows out of his truck.

Breuer is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.