YOUR HEALTH: A better monitor for Type 1 diabetics

Researchers are testing tech that could help older diabetics

ORLANDO, Fla — Type one diabetes is increasing worldwide, with the number of seniors managing the disease long-term also on the rise.

Pat Wloch has type one diabetes and she's never without two things: her smartphone and glucose tablets.

"I'm what people used to call a brittle diabetic," she explained

"I can be 150, 200, and then a half an hour later, I can be 40."

Pat manages her diabetes with the help of a continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, and an insulin pump.

A tiny sensor on her abdomen measures glucose levels, a wireless transmitter sends the information to Pat's smartphone.

It was a multi-site clinical trial called the Wireless Innovation for Seniors with Diabetes Mellitus (WISDM).

Older adults with Type 1 diabetes are prone to hypoglycemia, particularly when diabetes is longstanding.

The objective of the study was to determine if the use of continuous glucose monitors (CGM) could reduce hypoglycemia among the older adults.

One group used glucose monitors, the other used finger sticks and test strips to track blood glucose changes.

"People who had the continuous glucose monitor had less hypoglycemia, had fewer low blood sugar reactions, no matter how we defined it," said Dr. Richard Pratley, Diabetes Program Head at AdventHealth Translational Research Institute.

The study also found 81% of the adults assigned CGM's were still using the devices full-time, six months later.

"There's this kind of bias that older individuals are not adept with technology and we proved that wrong," said Dr. Pratley.

The study was a randomized, controlled trial involving 203 men and women over the age of 60 at 22 sites.

Half of participants were randomly assigned to a group using a Dexcom CGM device, and the other half to a control group using the standard finger-stick method with test strips.

The study found the amount of time glucose levels were in a hypoglycemia range was reduced from 73 minutes per day to 39 minutes per day in the group using CGM over the six-month period.

The people in the control group averaged 68 minutes per day compared to 70 minutes per day at the end of the six-month period.

Pat Wloch just likes the convenience.

"I like using it on my phone just because the phone is with me all the time."

Continuous glucose monitors have been used by diabetes patients for the past decade, but not all CGMs are covered by Medicare.

A proposed federal rule to cover all CGMs may soon allow people with diabetes more choice in the type of diabetes technology they are able to use.