YOUR HEALTH: A worrying cause to some head cancers

Smoking was once the main risk factor for head and neck cancers, but now HPV is playing a major role.

PITTSBURGH — Here's a worrying statistic: Head and neck cancers are continuing to increase in the United States, going up about 5% a year, due to the prevalence of the human papilloma virus, or HPV.

Patients are traditionally treated with surgery, followed by radiation.

It's called Transoral Robotic Surgery, known as TORS.

But now, researchers are testing a lower dose of radiation in some patients and the results may be practice changing.

"It turns out that the side effects of radiation are very different than surgery," said Dr. Robert Ferris, an oncologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Hillman Cancer Center.

Ferris and his colleagues conducted a phase two clinical trial, lowering the radiation dose in patients with an intermediate risk of cancer coming back.

These patients have cancer that has spread between two and four lymph nodes.

The researchers also determine how far outside the lymph node cancer has spread and assign a dose of radiation, either the standard dose of 60 or a lower dose of 50.

Reducing the radiation dose from 60 to 50 might not sound like a lot, but it shortens treatment by a full week.

"And it turns out if you ask any cancer patient the first few weeks of radiation are reasonably tolerable, but then it gets progressively harder," Ferris said. "That final week is actually a lot in terms of the short-term acute side effects or toxicity."

Researchers found the patients in both groups had survival rates of 95% two to three years after surgery and treatment.

"Because it was a pretty good-sized phase two trial, we may actually see that this changes practice in some centers across the US," Ferris said.

Ferris says in the meantime, researchers at UPMC Hillman are looking at additional trials for patients who are considered high risk for recurrence to determine if substituting immunotherapies for standard chemotherapy will reduce side effects for those patients.

What is Transoral Robotic Surgery (TRS)?

Transoral robotic surgery is a procedure to remove mouth and throat cancers in which a surgeon uses a sophisticated, computer-enhanced system to guide the surgical tools.

It gives the surgeon an enhanced view of the cancer and surrounding tissue.

Using a robotic system to guide the surgical tools allows for more precise movements in tiny spaces and the capability to work around corners.

The technology consists of endoscopes, or thin tubes with tiny instruments at the tip attached to robotic arms; a special camera at the tip of a robotic arm that provides enhanced views of the surgical area; and a computer console where the surgeon manages the instruments and camera's every move.

When compared with traditional procedures, transoral robotic surgery tends to result in a quicker recovery and fewer complications for people with mouth and throat cancers.

A new combination therapy is being used

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have tested a new combination therapy in animal models looking for a way to make an already effective treatment even better for head and neck cancer.

Researchers said they hope the research will extend the lives of patients.

Scientists combined radiation therapy with a drug (telaglenastat) that stops a key enzyme in a cell pathway that becomes altered in cancer cells.

This process caused those cells to grow rapidly and resist treatment.

They found that the drug in the animal models alone reduced the growth of head and neck cancer cells up to 90%, and it also increased the efficacy of radiation in animals with head and neck tumors by 40 percent.