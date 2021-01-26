YOUR HEALTH: You're probably using disinfectants wrong

What you don't know about the disinfectants you're using during this pandemic could impact your health

WINTER PARK, Fla. — COVID-19 has made us all painfully aware of how many surfaces we touch a day.

If a surface is not cleaned before disinfection, the surface will not be thoroughly disinfected and could still spread the virus.

"I went to a local grocery store, and I watched an employee in due diligence spray disinfectant on a surface and immediately wipe it off," said Christina Drake, owner of Kismet Technologies.

"So, my initial reaction was, oh, my goodness. That surface didn't get disinfected."

Scientists say most wipes or sprays take anywhere from four to ten minutes to disinfect a surface.

"Things like ethanol or some of the other things that will destroy the virus probably don't last long on a surface," said University of Central Florida virologist Griffith Parks.

That means surfaces need to be wiped down again and again to stay clean from a number of viruses including COVID-19.

"Driving home I was like, you know, there's got to be a better solution than what's currently available," Drake recalled.

That's why Drake is creating a long-lasting, disinfectant spray that could act in under 30 seconds and last for hours, or even days, using cerium oxide nanoparticles.

To develop this virus vanquisher, Drake's team is first suspending the nanoparticles in a liquid so that it can be sprayed.

It ensures that once it's sprayed, a film develops on the surface and will continually regenerate.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles have shown a wide range of therapeutic properties from healing diabetic wounds, to reducing harm from radiation, to helping kill cancer cells, to working as an antibiotic.

The nanoparticles have a unique ability to act as a powerful antioxidant as well as generate protective hydroxyl radicals to defend against pathogens.

They are testing it against a number of viruses to verify it is safe.

"This would be a huge leap in disinfection," said Sudipta Seal, a materials science engineer at the University of Central Florida.

Drake formed a private company, Kismet Technologies, to further develop and market the new disinfectant, working alongside Professor Seal, who specializes in cerium oxide nanoparticles.