YOUR HEALTH: Your video-playing kids could help surgeons in the future

Gaming technology is now making history in an Illinois operating room

CHICAGO — History was made at a Chicago hospital that can be linked to the same technology as you see on gaming devices.

Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor and Director of the Division of Spine Surgery and the Section of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, was the man behind the scalpel and the X-Ray glasses.

"Having 3-dimensional and 2-dimensional CT scan images directly projected onto the surgeon's retina and superimposed over the surgical field takes spinal surgery to another level," said Dr. Phillips.

It certainly was a big triumph for Paul Zakula.

14-years ago, back pain slowed him down.

He had a fusion, but the pain came back years later.

"When it got bad, it got bad," he remembered.

"It got to the point, really, where I could not even walk ten steps anymore."

Paul went to his doctor and got an MRI.

"Sat down and he stuck it in the computer, and he was just staring at it, not saying a word, which I knew that couldn't be good."

He was going to need spine surgery again.

But this time, his surgeon had a new tool for a better surgery.

At Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Medical Center, doctors used a headset called Xvision.

The Augmedics Xvision Spine System surgical guidance system allows a surgeon to see a patient's 3-dimensional spinal anatomy through skin as if they have x-ray vision.

"What it enables us to do is place screws through tiny poke incisions with 3D visualization of the spine," said Dr. Phillips.

CT scans are displayed right in front of the surgeon's eyes in real time.

It keeps the surgeon's focus on the patient instead of looking away to see scans on a separate monitor.

The FDA-approved device allows the surgery to be more accurate and efficient.

"Place screws in five vertebrae in under half an hour using pre-augmented reality techniques that would often take double that amount of time," said Dr. Phillips.

Quicker and safer surgery means faster recovery.

For Paul, six weeks after his surgery…

"I'm able to get up every morning and walk for an hour."

right now, the device is approved to only be used in spinal surgery, but augmedics, the company who designed the headset, has future plans to use this for other surgeries.