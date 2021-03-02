YOUR HEALTH: Your heart health is seen in your eyes

How a quick scan at the ophthalmologist may save your life

SAN DIEGO — Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than whether you're near sighted or far sighted.

"It's like a window to our health," said retinal surgeon Dr. Mathieu Bakhoum.

Doctors say the earliest warning signs of heart disease may not be found by your cardiologist but by your ophthalmologist.

"The eye is an organ, which often is the first sign of cardiovascular disease," said UC San Diego Health cardiologist Dr. Anthony DeMaria.

Cardiologists and ophthalmologists are working together to prove the eyes are truly a window to your heart.

Already used by eye docs to image the retina, now an optical coherence tomography scan, or OCT, can reveal even more.

"The near infrared signal is able to penetrate through the cornea and to the retina," explained Dr. Bakhoum.

"Which is like creating a slice of the retina and looking inside.," added Dr. DeMaria.

No matter race or gender, heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans.

In fact, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease and many of them don't even know they have it.

The key to survival is early detection and treatment.

And that could come from the eyes.

Decreased blood flow caused by heart disease may cause cells in the retina to die, leaving behind permanent marks called RIPLs (pronounced "ripples").

"We called it RIPL because it's wavy," said Dr. Bakhoum.

"And also, because it's usually around the vessels."

A new study revealed that individuals with RIPLs in one or both eyes had a higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

"The most exciting part of this technology is that the potential exists for a finding in the eye to indicate the presence of disease in the heart," said Dr. DeMaria.

RIPLs are permanent.

They do not go away over time and they do not impact your eyesight.

Although multiple RIPLS are a tale-tell sign of heart disease, not all people diagnosed with heart disease will have RIPLS.

What else can the eyes see?

Hypertension isn't the only heart-related ailment that can be detected in the eye.

"If we see small emboli in the eye, they can be coming either from an arteriosclerotic plaque in the carotid artery, which is the main artery that brings blood to the head and neck, or they can come from emboli in the heart," said Dr. Dimitra Skondra of UChicago Medicine.

An arterial embolism occurs when an embolus has travelled through the arteries and become stuck in small vessels or organs like the brain or the retina.

This can either restrict or block blood flow, which can result in tissue damage, a stroke, blindness or even death.

New technology being used

In a new study from Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, researchers have identified a potential new marker that shows cardiovascular disease may be present in a patient using an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan, a non-invasive diagnostic tool commonly used in ophthalmology and optometry clinics to create images of the retina.

The finding suggests it may be possible to detect heart disease during an eye examination.

The research team examined lesions of the retina, the innermost, light-sensitive layer of the eye, to determine if a cardiovascular disorder may be present.