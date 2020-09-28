YOUR HEALTH: When shingles moves to your eyes

The painful virus leaves its mark on patient's skin, but can also cause eye damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shingles is a painful complication caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

They appear as painful, pus-filled blisters, usually on a person's trunk, or shoulders.

If the rash spreads to the eye, it can reduce vision or even lead to blindness.

But there is a surgical solution that shows promise.

"Shingles is basically the chickenpox virus that lives in one of our nerves in our body, explained Dr. Christopher Hood of the University of Michigan's Kellogg Eye Center.

"It can come out down a nerve."

Sometimes shingles move across the face infecting the eyes.

Doctors can prescribe anti-viral medications or eyedrops, but sometimes those don't prevent scar tissue from forming.

That's when a transplant becomes an option.

"And in that case, we can basically do, typically, a full-thickness cornea transplant, so-called penetrating keratoplasty, to remove basically, a round area of their cornea," said Dr. Hood.

"Typically, about eight millimeters and then we use a donor person's cornea, someone who's died and donates their eye, and we can then transplant that into position."

Dr. Hood and his colleagues at the Kellogg Eye Center studied 53 patients who had the corneal transplants and found 94 percent of the grafts were intact one year after surgery, and patients' vision improved significantly.

There are options available now to help older adults avoid shingles.

Doctors recommend adults get vaccinated, usually at about age 50

Dr. Hood says the most common complication from the transplant surgery included a loss of corneal sensation, but he says new procedures like corneal neurotization can restore the nerve function and improve the transplant outcomes.

Recovery is slow with most patients reporting gradual improvement of vison over the first few months and then full recovery of anywhere up to a year.