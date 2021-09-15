YOUR HEALTH: When heart health is a matter of race

Doctors are finding differing outcomes among cardiomyopathy patients

PITTSBURGH — As many as one in 500 American adults have cardiomyopathy.

Their hearts have become enlarged, thickened, or rigid, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the body.

Now, new research examines racial disparities in the outcomes of these heart patients.

"Over time, if we don't get patients on good medications and things like that, then they will progress to what we call clinical heart failure, where they develop symptoms of shortness of breath, leg swelling," said Dr. Shazli Khan, Internal Medicine Physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

People with cardiomyopathy may have no symptoms at all or their symptoms may be very mild at first.

Dr. Khan is studying racial disparities in cardiomyopathy outcomes.

She and her colleagues looked at data from 18-thousand patients over a six-year period.

"What we actually found was that black patients in our cohort had a much higher prevalence of a lot of chronic medical conditions," said Dr. Khan.

"So more chronic kidney disease, higher blood pressure, higher rates of diabetes."

Proper treatments

When Black patients are optimized on heart failure therapy and continue to have symptoms, they may receive additional benefit by taking hydralazine and isosorbide dinitrate, known by the brand name BiDil.

"In fact, they were actually dying more than the white patients with cardiomyopathy," said Dr. Khan.

Researchers found black patients diagnosed with cardiomyopathy were 15% more likely to die than white patients.

Dr. Khan says the study findings suggest that providers should stress earlier interventions.

"That they're coming in to fill their medications, making appointments, giving them resources and sort of educating them on what the long-term effects of certain conditions are."

Take care of yourself

Patients are advised to focus on eating more fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, such as chicken or fish.

Also, focus on maintaining a healthy body weight by balancing calorie intake with physical activity to reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Proper detection

Doctors will perform a physical examination and ask questions about your personal and family medical history.

You'll also be asked when your symptoms occur, for example, whether exercise brings on your symptoms.

If your doctor thinks you have cardiomyopathy, several tests may be done to confirm the diagnosis, including an X-ray test to see if your heart will show whether it's enlarged.

Several blood tests might be done, including those to check your kidney, thyroid and liver function and to measure your iron levels and a treadmill test to see your heart rhythm, blood pressure and breathing while you walk on a treadmill.

Your doctor might recommend this test to evaluate symptoms, determine your exercise capacity and determine if exercise triggers abnormal heart rhythm.