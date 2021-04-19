YOUR HEALTH: Using ultrasound to find hidden problems in your body

A new ultrasound system is helping doctors diagnose and map out surgery

BALTIMORE — Surgeons are now using advanced ultrasounds to better map out surgeries.

It helped doctors find the unexpected in Adrienne Toby's neck.

"I had noticed for a couple years I had like a swollen gland, but it eventually got bigger," she recalled.

Adrienne's doctor found what's called a carotid body tumor.

"The tumor is in the bifurcation or forking of the artery," Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center vascular surgeon Dr. Kurtis Kim said.

"The tumor grows on the middle of it."

And worse yet, Adrienne found out.

It was wrapping itself around my artery."

It wasn't cancerous, but still needed to come out.

Dr. Kurtis Kim had a new tool to guide the delicate surgery.

The Resona 7 is an ultrasound system that produces images that are sharper than ever.

Doctors and vascular technologists say it's like going from watching something in standard definition television to ultra high-def.

"It enables us to see far deeper than we ever were before with a far greater clarity," explained Todd Hall, the technical director at Mercy Vascular Labs.

Dr. Kim says his team is using the Resona 7 to find the cause of leg swelling and pain, poor circulation, and clots.

"Even finding small clots down in your leg that other ultrasound would not be able to see," he said.

Dr. Kim also said the new ultrasound has a feature that allows doctors to measure arterial stiffness, which is a sign of aging and also a heart disease risk factor.

For Adrienne, the surgery to remove the tumor was a success.

She says she felt better almost immediately.

"Once I had the surgery, all my pain went away."

Ultrasound imaging technology continues to improve dramatically as over the last decade images from the machines are becoming clearer and more defined.

Real-time computer imaging has helped increase processing speeds, and as a result better images are able to be produced.

Having higher image quality improves the rate of diagnostic accuracy, which can allow doctors to better attend to the needs of their patients.