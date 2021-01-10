YOUR HEALTH: Using a tracer to pinpoint cancerous tumors

A cutting-edge system for delivering radiation to cancer patients

PITTSBURGH — For people with metastatic cancer, radiation is often not an option.

With traditional radiation, each tumor needs to be treated separately, requiring multiple radiation sessions.

Now, a newly approved FDA system, called RefleXion, works using biology guided radiotherapy or BgRT.

"This actually utilizes the biological signal," explained Dr. David Clump, radiation oncologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Hillman Cancer Center.

"So, it's adapting the treatment based upon the actual biology of the tumor. And it's actually using the biology of the tumor to track and account for motion and deliver more conformal treatments."

Patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers, like breast cancer, lung cancer and prostate cancer, often have radiation directing energy beams into the body to kill cancer cells.

But traditional treatment may not work for those with advanced cancers.

Under the new radiotherapy, patients are given a small amount of radioactive tracer before radiotherapy that is absorbed by the tumors.

The tracer gives off a signal, allowing the RefleXion scanner to precisely track it in real time, and adjust if the patient or tumor is moving.

"It helps with precision, we're able to be more conformal, which means we're able to target the radiation in and around the tumor and spare the normal tissues," said Dr. Clump.

"I think the most important aspect is this gives us the first opportunity to really ablate disease in multiple areas of the body in a single treatment session."

There are just a handful of treatment centers in the United States using the RefleXion system.

None are in the Midwest but are being used in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Researchers are also looking into a new treatment that explores how two-dimensional imaging compared to four dimensional could provide a more targeted treatment.

This would allow a higher radiation dose which could mean the cancerous cells are treated more effectively, which would reduce the amount of time it takes to receive radiation therapy and therefore reduces the exposure to toxins while in therapy.

This new approach is called stereotactic body radiation therapy, and its being applied to different types of cancer.

This treatment is different because it uses highly focused radiation that has been concentrated on small tumors and gives a lower dose to surrounding tissues.

This gives the advantage of fewer treatments overall.