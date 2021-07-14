YOUR HEALTH: Using a laser and drug combo to treat a deadly cancer

Meet the first patient to undergo groundbreaking, life-changing, brain cancer treatment

CLEVELAND — This year alone, 13,000 Americans will be told they have glioblastoma, a deadly brain cancer.

Most are given less than six months to live.

But now a new combo-treatment is giving GBM patients a chance at living longer.

And the first was Fran Noonan who remembers her first symptoms.

"My hand, my finger, two fingers, had gotten numb. I thought it was carpal tunnel."

Fran later had surgery, followed by chemo and radiation.

17 months later, the tumor came back.

"Tumors have sort of the ability to create this cloak of invisibility, if you will, by hiding themselves from the immune system," explained neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Sloan at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.

Glioblastoma, or GBM, is an invasive rapid-growing brain tumor that develops from cells in the brain called glial cells and spreads throughout the brain appearing sporadically.

Dr. Sloan gave Fran immunotherapy, a checkpoint inhibitor called Keytruda, to help her immune system track down the cancer cells.

Then, using an MRI guided laser called LITT, heated the tumor, destroying the cancer cells.

"You can not only damage the tumor, but also erode that cloak of invisibility," said Dr. Sloan.

That's followed up every 21 days for two years with a transfusion of Keytruda.

Nine months after the LITT procedure, Fran said she is feeling good.

"There's no tumor, no cancer cells. My blood work looks great."

Her daughter has a message for everyone diagnosed with glioblastoma and other life threatening cancers.

"We want people to know that... don't stop looking. Don't settle for the statistics," said Lauren Brown.

And Dr, Sloan didn't settle either while researching treatments for glioblastoma.

It's how he reached the point that her can treat patients like Fran.

"The next thing I thought, what if we could combine this heat with an immune therapy that would allow the brain to attack the tumor that's been partially damaged by the laser? And that is how this trial came into being," he said.

A "Cloak of Invisibility?

Dr. Sloan says many cancers can actually suppress the brain.

"The way I explain it to many of my patients is, you know, most people have read the Harry Potter books," he explained.

"Harry Potter is this magical figure who has a number of tools. But one of the things he has is this tool that he calls a cloak of invisibility. He puts it on and he becomes invisible. Well, tumors have sort of the ability to create this cloak of invisibility, if you will, by hiding themselves from the immune system."

That's where he decided to find away to remove that cloak.

"So, my thought was, if you can burn the tumor and damage it enough and then use this drug called Pembrolizumab, which is what we call a checkpoint inhibitor, you can not only damage the tumor, but also erode that cloak of invisibility."

"That's sort of the theory in a layperson's terms behind this trial. And so far, we've been very pleased."