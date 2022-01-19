YOUR HEALTH: Using a heart drug to treat COVID patients

Heparin is being to try to keep patients off of ventilators

PITTSBURGH — Heparin is used during open-heart surgery and blood transfusions, but could a dose of a well-known blood thinner also keep some COVID-19 patients off a ventilator?

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have identified a possible treatment for patients who are moderately sick with COVID.

The therapy focuses on clots that are thought to form in the large and small vessels in the lungs.

"The hypothesis was that if we gave medicines to prevent clot formation, we might improve outcomes or improve organ functions," said University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine pulmonologist Dr. Bryan McVerry.

In two trials involving 3300 hospitalized patients, doctors gave patients either a low-dose or one full dose of heparin.

"Heparin is well-known as a blood thinner, but heparin also has anti-inflammatory properties," said trauma surgeon Dr. Matthew Neal.

"What we do know is that patients who were moderately ill, so sick enough to be in the hospital, but not in the ICU, when started on Heparin were less likely to require ICU level of care and less likely to die."

In fact, the researchers say that there is a 99% probability that a full dose of heparin reduces the chance that moderately ill patients will die or need a ventilator as compared to the patients who received a low dose.

Researchers say while heparin had an impact on moderately ill patients, it did not help patients who were critically ill.

They also say the study's findings suggest that a full dose of heparin for moderately ill patients may eventually become standard of care for COVID treatment.

Complications were seen in some cases

Researchers say 4.6% of the patients given blood thinners to reduce their COVID-19 symptoms experienced severe bleeding that required a blood transfusion, and the adverse effect was not associated with the prophylactic anticoagulation medication.

COVID-19 patients have very "sticky" blood, due to the sickness causing them to develop deep vein thrombosis, which can break off and travel through the patient's body causing clots.

Those who are pregnant should not receive anti-coagulants.

The study was done at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, New York University's School of Medicine, and several other institutions worldwide.

It was part of a global initiative to identify new COVID treatments.

Current research could have an impact for cancer patients

New research indicates technology developed to fight COVID-19 may help doctors figure out ways to also fight cancer.

mRNA is being developed further with the technology used for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Normally when using mRNA to treat cancer, it doesn't last long in the body.

Researchers from China have developed and tested a new hydrogel that stabilizes mRNA and contains it, allowing a slower release into the body.

This compound improves the immune response to vaccines, making mRNA more effective, but not a cure yet.

They first did this with the COVID-19 vaccine, creating the vaccine to attack infected cells; however, if researchers could transfer this over to cancerous cells, they say cancer could potentially be easier to beat.