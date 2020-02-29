Your Health: Unique spine procedure gets hockey player back on the ice

Now, a new minimally-invasive procedure is helping these athletes recover and get back in the game.

Young athletes who play contact sports are at risk for bad back injuries.

Now, a new minimally-invasive procedure is helping these athletes recover and get back in the game.

This procedure has helped people like Nick Mucerino, whose passion is hockey.

"My mom took me to a lot of the games and I kinda just developed a love for the sport," he explained.

But after a big hit on the ice, the 16-year-old started feeling severe pain in his lower back. He described it as "taking an ice pick down your spine."

Doctors said Nick suffered a PARS fracture.

"The PARS is a part of your spine," said Dr. Allan Levi, a neurosurgeon at the University of Miami. "It can be fractured after repetitive stress and strain, particularly after sports."

This type of injury is common among young athletes who play football, soccer, hockey or dance ballet.

"In fact, some of the fractures will actually heal on their own," said Dr. Levi.

But in Nick's case, even after six months of physical therapy, his condition wasn't improving, so he was offered a unique procedure.

Dr. Levi describes it as a minimally-invasive surgery using two small incisions where you put screws across the fracture site. He knows because he developed the procedure.

"We put a pin through the fracture," he said. "Then we get an intraoperative CAT scan to make sure the pin is exactly where we want it to be."

Screws are placed across the fractured bone to promote fusion.

Six months after Nick's surgery, he was ready to get back on the ice.

Dr. Levi said there is less blood loss and less dissection of the spine muscles, so patients experience less pain.

Most patients go home the next day after surgery and undergo about three months of physical therapy.

Though this treatment is not for everyone. Doctors say patients who have a lot of arthritis of the spine are not good candidates.