YOUR HEALTH: Treating macular degeneration

Researchers are studying how a shot in the eye could restore some vision

CINCINNATI — Cheri McDaniel turned her love of baking into a thriving business, but as her vision began to blur, running her store called Miss Cheri's became a challenge.

"When customers would walk in, I would not be able to distinguish their facial features."

Doctors diagnosed Cheri with the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss for people over the age of fifty.

People with AMD lose the central field of their vision, making objects look blurry.

There are both "wet" and "dry" forms of AMD, but for patients with the "dry" form, there has been no approved medical treatment.

Now, researchers are testing a gene replacement therapy that may save, or even improve, eyesight

Dr. Christopher Riemann is among a handful of retinal surgeons testing an investigational therapy for dry AMD called OpRegen.

It's a one-time replacement of human retinal pigment epithelium, or RPE cells, done under local anesthesia.

"We're taking a slurry of those cells and we're injecting them into the space under the retina where they're missing," explained Dr. Christopher Riemann, a vitreoretinal surgeon at the Cincinnati Eye Institute.

Just a few days after the injection, Cheri noticed a difference in her vision and called the office.

"I could see without using my magnifying glass! Cause I was just so excited."

The surprise caught Dr. Riemann by surprise.

"We're always very alert if a phase one patient calls, and I'm about having a heart attack, 'What do we do, what's going on?'"

"She's crying tears of joy!"

Doctors aren't sure how much vision Cheri will regain.

But for starters, the improvements mean she can help behind the counter of her namesake shop without a struggle.

"If it can help me, and then next time it'll help somebody else, and it keeps on going? Then there you go."

OpRegen is being tested in a phase 1-2-A clinical trial to determine safety. So far, researchers say the treatment has been well-tolerated.

Other treatments on the horizon

Researchers are looking for a more consistent treatment that will help people keep more of their vision.

"Today, more durable therapies are coming out, and treatments that may even cure the disease are in the works," said Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, an assistant professor of clinical ophthalmology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

"There's a lot of hope for people with AMD," he said.

Gene therapy is a promising alternative to ongoing eye injections.

The goal of gene therapy is to provide a 'one-and-done' treatment by helping the eye make its own anti-VEGF medicine.

Another promising approach is a refillable drug reservoir.

The port delivery system (PDS) is a tiny refillable device that stores the anti-VEGF drug and releases drug to the back of the eye over time.

Another treatment is using the drug, faricimab, which targets both VEGF and the protein angiopoietin-2. It's injected into the eye and lasts a lot longer.

Another concept under investigation is the possibility of replacing some cells that begin to die in late-stage dry AMD.

Stem cells may be able to replace the retinal cells that are killed off by this disease.