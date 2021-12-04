YOUR HEALTH: Treating cells to treat cancer

Tecartus therapy worked for one man whose now cancer free

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Now there's hope after years of no options for patients with recurrent cancer of the white blood cells.,

It involves immunotherapy.

"Immunotherapy has been the Holy grail, really of cancer therapy," said Dr. Andre Goy, chair of the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center.

It's literally a life-saver for Alain Fortier who worked with hazardous materials for years.

He was keenly aware of subtle changes in his body when they started eight years ago.

"I experienced the rash on my arms and a tingling of my lips and a little bit of swelling of my knuckles," he explained.

At first, Alain thought maybe he had seasonal allergies.

Instead, doctors diagnosed a rare form of blood cancer called Mantle Cell Lymphoma, or MCL.

Alain started a rollercoaster of drugs and chemo.

"It was always treatments and scans and visits and 'no, that didn't work,' 'let's try something else', his wife Marie remembered.

"'It was like constant'," she said.

After four failed treatments, Marie searched online and found Dr. Andre Goy and his colleagues were part of the Zuma 2 trial studying CAR T-cell therapy, removing a patient's white blood cells and modifying them in a lab.

"It's a genetically modified lymphocyte that we grow before we infuse. We inject in a patient and then we monitor the patient," explained Dr. Goy.

The CAR T-Cell therapy is now called Tecartus.

Right after Alain's treated cells were re-infused, he says he felt lousy.

"Four days later it was like a light switch on and off," he said.

"My body started feeling much better."

For this husband and father of two, there's now no evidence of cancer; the T-cells continue to work in his system.

"There's so much research being done with CAR T that no one should ever give up hope," he said.

After the Zuma 2 trial was completed, the FDA approved the CAR T-cell therapy, Tecartus, which was formerly known as KTEX-19.

Dr. Goy says two-thirds of all the patients had a similar response to Alain's with no evidence of cancer after the trial.