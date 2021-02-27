YOUR HEALTH: The tiniest heart pump making a huge difference

The world's tiniest heart pump with smart assist is helping doctors save and strengthen a patient's own heart

HACKENSACK, N.J. — For 38-years, Ron Rovito, seen here with his officiating crew, has been a fixture in New York high school football.

But the physical activity wasn't enough to prevent heart disease.

Ron had his first heart attack in July of 2019.

Ron says a few months into his recovery, he began skipping his medication until he had a second heart attack one year ago.

"They actually gave me a 20 percent chance to make it through the night."

Dr. Mark Anderson, the interim Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, was one of the first surgeons in the United States to implant a newly revised heart pump.

It's called the Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist.

It's designed to help patients whose own hearts are too weak to pump blood.

Surgeons insert a catheter into a small incision in a patient's chest and implant the pump into the left ventricle of the heart.

The Impella 5.5 also has technology embedded in it that lets doctors use their phones or computer to measure pressure within the heart.

"Our focus is to try to get patients' hearts to recover, take the device out, and then they go on with their native heart," he said.

Dr. Anderson says the device allows patients to get up and walk around after it's implanted so that speeds the recovery process.

More than a thousand patients have received the new device, and it recently received FDA pre-market approval for the treatment of cardiogenic shock.

The Impella 5.5 can be used for up to 14 days to support the heart's recovery.

It is inserted into the left ventricle of the heart through either the axillary artery or directly into the aorta.

This device provides surgeons with a minimally invasive solution to maintain blood flow while allowing the heart to recover.

Doctors implanted the Impella 5.5 into Ron's left ventricle.

When he was released a month later, Ron worked hard to improve his health, dropping almost 100 pounds.

"I mean I would sit down with a whole pizza pie before, and eat it!" he said.

"And now, I can barely eat two slices, but ... I love pizza."