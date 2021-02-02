YOUR HEALTH: The painful reality of the thumb

If you are a woman over 70, there's a 50% chance you have this

CHICAGO — Pinching, gripping, squeezing, lifting.

Sounds simple.

But for Marcy Dub, thumb arthritis made those simple daily tasks difficult.

"The grip on my golf club. I just couldn't effectively do the swing."

Marcy tried a number of treatments to relieve her symptoms.

"I did go through shots, cortisone shots, twice and a portable splint and it just didn't work for me."

Thumb arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and restricts motion in the hand.

For most people, over-the-counter medications or a soft brace can bring relief.

But for others, surgery is their only option.

Dr. Mark Cohen, the director of hand and elbow surgery at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, recommends carpometacarpal arthroplasty, CME surgery.

"One of the arthritic bones, the bone that the thumb connects to in the wrist, is removed and the joint is rebuilt with one of the patient's tendons," he explained.

The surgery is done in under 45 minutes and the patient can even be awake for the procedure.

"I like to say that the most miserable people going into the surgery are the happiest people coming out."

Thumb carpometacarpal arthroplasty involves removing the small wrist bone that is part of the carpometacarpal joint and replacing it with a wrist flexor tendon.

During the procedure, a small incision is made over the carpometacarpal joint, and the trapezium wrist bone is removed.

Then a small incision is made in the forearm to release a wrist flexor tendon.

It is attached to the base of the thumb metacarpal bone with a bone anchor, and then the remainder of the tendon is rolled into a ball and placed into the void left by the trapezium.

The incisions are closed with absorbable sutures, and the hand is covered by a dressing and cast to immobilize the wrist and portion of the thumb.

For Marcy, the surgery allowed her to grab back what she had lost.

"It's put me back on the map. It's totally changed."

Dr. Cohen said 80% to 90% of people can treat their thumb arthritis without surgery.

But for those whose arthritis is severe, the recovery time is typically about three months after surgery.