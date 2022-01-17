YOUR HEALTH: There is a danger to "third hand smoke"

Two of five children may be impacted by second and third hand smoke

CINCINNATI — Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart attack and stroke among adults and now new research details the serious side effects for smoke-exposed kids.

While the number of adults lighting up has gone down, experts say about four in ten children are exposed to secondhand and even thirdhand smoke.

"So secondhand smoke is when you're inhaling cigarette smoke from a lit tobacco product," explained University of Cincinnati Health Services researcher Ashley Merianos.

"And thirdhand smoke is the residue that remains in the environment well after the cigarette smoking has ceased."

Merianos said when kids inhale, swallow or touch objects that contain thirdhand smoke, they are at higher risk of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.

Merianos and her colleagues found that smoke-exposed children had nearly twice the risk of being admitted to the hospital over a one year period.

And higher rates of ER visits all coming at a cost.

"So, we found that children exposed to tobacco smoke had an average of almost $120 more per each pediatric emergency department visit compared to unexposed children who do not live with a smoker," said Merianos.

Merianos says the research also suggests the need for additional smoke exposure intervention programs ensuring that adults who want to quit smoking are supported.

Kids lighting up

Cigarette smoking during childhood and adolescence causes significant health problems among young people, including an increase in the number and severity of respiratory illnesses, decreased physical fitness and potential effects on lung growth and function.

Among adults who have ever smoked daily, 87% tried their first cigarette by the time they were 18 years of age, and 95% had by age 21.

Every day, almost 2,500 children under 18 years of age try their first cigarette, and more than 400 of them will become new, regular daily smokers.

Tough to quit

The researchers also found for every 100 adults who try to quit smoking only seven are successful.

Merianos says it's also important they have the resources to rid their homes of thirdhand smoke residue.

eCigarette Impact

A study released from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported currently using e-cigarettes in 2021, with more than 8 in 10 of those youth using flavored e-cigarettes.

The report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, was based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students.

The study assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand.

The data highlighted that flavored e-cigarette are still extremely popular with kids.

It also showed that a quarter of high school students who use e-cigarettes say they do it every single day.