YOUR HEALTH: The tiniest implant that could be big

Researchers are developing injectable devices to help nerve and heart damaged patients.

MADISON, Wis — Pacemakers, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators.

These are all devices that require tiny electrodes to either be implanted in the brain, or the spinal cord — or peripheral nerves to deliver electrical stimulation for medical treatment.

Neuromodulation therapies involve medical devices that can treat several chronic conditions, such as epilepsy, essential tremors, nerve pain, and even AFib.

But now researchers are developing ways to implant that into patients without surgery.

"That's essentially like taking your cell phone and sticking it in the body," explained University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor Kip Ludwig. "Unfortunately, that is both very costly, but also has to last in the body for 30 years."

But when those devices fail, another surgery will be needed.

That's why researchers are looking at an alternative where clinicians would be able to inject an electrode without the need for surgery.

It's called the Injectrode.

"This kind of electrically conductive goo, as we call it, could be injected into the body and it would form a conductive, an electrically conductive interface with nerve tissue," said Andrew Shoffstal, an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

It's a simple concept.

"So instead of having a complex computer in the body that has to last 30 years, we actually make a connection from the surface of the skin to a deep nerve so we can talk to it with a non-invasive device," Ludwig said.

That means no surgery, fewer complications and failures and lower costs.

The researchers conducted a trial where the Injectrode was implanted for 30 days in patients and found it was able to communicate with the nervous system for the full time period with no adverse effects.

Ludwig says they got a grant from the National Institutes of Health to look at device-based alternatives to opioids when it comes to treating pain.

Since the Injectrode is non-invasive, their hope is to go through the FDA 510k or denovo pathway for faster approval within the next two years.

New technology is also diagnosing diseases faster

By using a combination of optical coherence tomography (OCT) adaptive optics and deep neural networks, it should be easier to diagnose and monitor neuron-damaging eye and brain diseases like glaucoma.

Duke University's engineers led a multi-institution consortium to develop this method.

It will precisely track changes in the number and shape of retinal ganglion cells in the eye.

A recent technology called adaptive optics OCT (AO-OCT) enables imaging sensitive enough to view individual ganglion cells.

This technology will minimize the effect of optical aberrations that occur when examining the eye, which are a major limiting factor in achieving high-resolution in OCT imaging.