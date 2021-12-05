YOUR HEALTH: The extreme way to get Lyme disease relief

One woman's only relief from Lyme disease... stinging bees

CLEVELAND — It's getting to be a little too common.

300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

And one woman's solution is extreme, to say the least.

Usually caused by a tick bite, Lyme disease can impact people physically, mentally, and neurologically.

If diagnosed early, antibiotics will wipe out the bacteria left behind in the blood before it spreads through the heart, joints and nervous system.

But now some patients are turning to bees to take the sting out of this painful and debilitating disease.

Adriana Furey stings herself with ten live honeybees three times a week to get relief.

Relief was something she seldom got from the only solution she found.

"For months and years at a time (I'd stay) in a dark room, really unable to pick my head up off the pillow," she said.

Adriana and her mother talked with 75 different doctors, tried antibiotics, immunotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen and herbal treatments.

Nothing worked until bee venom therapy, or BVT.

Ellie Lobel, a nuclear physicist, literally stumbled across the treatment by accident.

"I was attacked by killer bees."

Days after surviving the surprise bee attack her symptoms started disappearing.

Ellie spent the next several years researching BVT and found it kills the bacteria that causes Lyme's most debilitating symptoms.

But according to Ellie, it only works if taken directly from the bee.

"The devil's in the dosing right," she said.

"So not enough, won't heal you, but too much can kill you."

It's a warning Dr. Amy Edwards takes very seriously.

"What I would just tell people is to be careful. Being chronically ill makes you desperate, you just want relief and I get that," said Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infection Control director at Cleveland's UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"And so, you're willing to try anything, but there's no evidence that this works."

But Adriana and her mother are true bee believers.

"It's pretty amazing. It hurts, it burns, but it's worth it to get your life back."

Besides the pain, there's also a lot of risk.

Researchers with the Lyme Disease Research Group at the University of New Haven studied the effects of bee venom and found it could be effective against the bacteria that causes Lyme.

But the scientists caution that more research is needed to determine a safe and effective way to administer the bee venom, and melittin, the main protein in the venom.

New Clinical Trials

Drugmakers Valneva and Pfizer have developed a Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, that is currently in Phase 2 human trials.

VLA15 is a multivalent, protein subunit vaccine that targets the outer surface protein A of Borrelia.

This vaccine is designed to protect people against North American and European strains of the Lyme disease bacterium.

The University of Massachusetts Medical School's MassBiologics has developed a human monoclonal antibody designed to be used as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP for Lyme disease.

Human trials are expected to begin soon, and this approach would provide seasonal protection against Lyme disease.

It will more than likely consist of a single shot that people would get each year at the beginning of tick season.

More research into Lyme disease and Bee Venom Therapy is also happening at the University of New Haven.

Scientists recently published a paper on bee venom's effect on Lyme: Antimicrobial Activity of Bee Venom and Melittin against Borrelia burgdorferi.

Findings suggest that whole bee venom or melittin could be effective antimicrobial agents for B. burgdorferi.

However, further research is necessary to evaluate their effectiveness in vivo, as well as their safe and effective delivery method for their therapeutic use.