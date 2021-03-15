YOUR HEALTH: The blood test that can detect cancer recurrence

A couple of drops of blood can help doctors make a crucial catch months before cancer recurs

SOMERSET, Pa. — Researchers say a simple blood test done at home can now give doctors an early idea if cancer will recur up to a year before other diagnostic tests would catch the spreading cells.

For Scott Jones, it's been a good catch.

When he got winded walking around his house he assumed it was his age or his heart.

Instead, doctors diagnosed the 58-year old with colon cancer.

"They said it was an aggressive form of cancer."

Scott was no stranger to cancer, before the colon cancer diagnosis he had 14 cases of skin cancer.

"I've had over a hundred stitches in my face and you really can't see."

Two weeks after his colon cancer diagnosis, Scott's doctor removed a golf ball sized tumor and part of his colon.

Then doctors added something new.

A phlebotomist visits Scott at home to draw blood for a test called Signatera.

It detects cancer cells that might have been left behind.

"When somebody has a tumor and the tumors spread, obviously they are circulating in their bloodstream," explained Dr. Thangmani Seenivansan, a surgical oncologist at Somerset Surgical Associates in New Jersey.

Scott's blood is checked for circulating tumor DNA, the mutations found in each patient's individual tumor.

Researchers say the test can detect cancer recurrence up to one year before other tests and can help doctors tell if a cancer therapy is working.

"If for some reason, the circulating tumor DNA is persistent. It also tells us probably this is not the effective treatment," said Dr. Seenivansan.

After years of battling cancer, for Scott, the earlier doctors catch rogue cells the better.

"Now there's another tool to hopefully keep me free and clear going down the road," he said.

In addition to colon cancer, the Signatera test is used in non-small cell lung cancer, breast, and bladder cancers.

Medicare approved covering Signatera for patients with stage two and three colorectal cancer.