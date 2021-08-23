YOUR HEALTH: The back pain that's often hard to diagnose

Severe, chronic back pain might come from an unexpected source

That aching back of yours may be hard to diagnose.

One cause could be sacroiliitis.

There are seven million Americans with the conditions, an inflammation of one or both of your sacroiliac joints that are situated where your lower spine and pelvis connect.

Many cases are misdiagnosed since SI pain can mimic other conditions, like a herniated disc, or hip problem.

It can cause years of pain for patients.

And for Anthony Mitchell, it made life difficult to live.

"So many years of dealing with pain and putting you in a state of depression where you just want to end your life."

For 16 years Anthony had so much pain he could barely bend down and tie his shoes.

But after many misdiagnoses, Dr. Thomas Freeman honed in on this: the SI joint.

"Unfortunately, it's been misdiagnosed in so many people for so long my average patient has had sacroiliac joint pain from anywhere from two years to 35 years," explained Dr. Freeman, a neurosurgery specialist at USF Health Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Freeman had a solution for Anthony: a new procedure called neurovascular anticipating distraction interference arthrodesis, or NADIA.

Dr. Freeman inserted this device into the S-I joint, which encourages bone to fuse to it, lessening the pain.

During the procedure, surgeons approach the joint from the posterior, or behind, instead of the side, which Dr. Freeman says means less risk.

"It seems to be very reliable in our first few patients where we've done it."

Now Dr. Freeman hopes he can help more patients like Anthony put a stop to S-I joint pain without being stuck with it.

"I tell anyone that's dealing with what I'm dealing with there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Mitchell.

Making a diagnosis

Axial spondyloarthritis or psoriatic arthritis can cause inflammation in the sacroiliac joints, as well as the vertebrae in your spine, which leads to pain and stiffness in your lower back and hips.

Osteoarthritis, which occurs when the cartilage that cushions and protects the ends of your bones gradually deteriorates, may affect the SI joint's cartilage and cause pain.

Other conditions that lead to sacroiliac pain include trauma, pregnancy, abnormal walking pattern, spine surgeries, and in rare cases infections.

For some, sacroiliac joint pain could be dull and achy while for others it can be sharp and stabbing.

You're most likely to feel SI joint pain in your lower back and buttocks, but it can move out to your hips and down to your thighs, groin, and even your feet.