YOUR HEALTH: Testing the health risk of face masks

A look at the cardiovascular impacts of the face masks we've been wearing over the past year

CLEVELAND — For more than a year, Americans have covered up to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, but many people have been concerned masks would cause breathing issues.

Researchers at University Hospitals in Cleveland studied oxygen levels in adult mask-wearing volunteers to measure the impact on their respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

"We used a special medical probe that attaches to the forehead and it measures the oxygen level, the subjects carbon dioxide level, and also measures the heartrate too," said UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospitals pediatric critical care physician Dr. Steven Shein.

Doctors ran the tests under three conditions, they had participants sit quietly and then walk briskly without a mask, raising their heartrate, on average, 30 percent.

Then the participants repeated the sequence with a cloth mask, and again with a surgical mask.

"We thought it was really important to test both cloth masks and surgical masks," he said.

"We had people bring in their own cloth masks. So, this was not some like special thing that it was like, you know, super thin. In both parts of this study, both with the cloth mask and with the surgical mask, we didn't find any difference. Heartrate stayed the same, oxygen level stayed the same, and carbon dioxide levels all stayed the same."

Researchers say the risk to the general mask-wearing adult population of having abnormal oxygen or carbon dioxide levels is near zero.

The scientists say one-third of the participants also reported having a chronic condition, like asthma, and still registered normal oxygen levels during the study.

Scientists at the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health tested a variety of face coverings for their ability to prevent the outward spread of particles from a simulated cough.

N95 respirators performed the best, blocking 99% of the particles

While medical masks blocked 59% and a cloth mask blocked 51%

The only covering that failed to do much of anything was a face shield, which stopped just 2%.

In another experiment, researchers in Japan evaluated how well different masks on two mannequins that faced one other reduced exposure to the coronavirus.

Cotton or surgical masks on the mannequin releasing the virus cut the amount of exposure to the other by 50% or more.

If only the exposed mannequin wore such a mask, the protective effect was smaller, but if both wore a mask, transmission decreased by 60% to 70%.