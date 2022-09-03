YOUR HEALTH: Talking with your transgender teen

A revealing study could help parents with the conversations they have with their children

As a result, Stanford Children's Health recently conducted a study to understand how families can better support their children during this journey.

It's helping 17 year old Rose and her family.

Two years ago, she told her parents that she was transgender.

"I think it was, probably, one of the things I was most scared of."

Ask her parents. She was the ideal child.

Top grades in school, and a promising future in science.

"I know she's suffering but I just don't know how I can help her," said her mother Jessie.

If you have questions about transgender issues, you can contact the Trans Lifeline or call the peer support phone service run by trans and questioning peers at (877) 565-8860.

To better understand Rose's journey, the family met with doctors at the Stanford Children's Health Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic.

There, they found guidance from a new study that revealed how parents can best support their trans child.

"We had the parents come in and be interviewed and ask about what are pivotal moments about their child disclosing," said Dr. Tandy Aye of the Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.

"Then we asked the child, well what was your perception of that?"

Dr. Aye, the Clinic's medical director, uncovered some surprising results.

"For the patient, the most important thing that we found was they just wanted to be respected for their name and their pronouns."

The five things transgender teens need from parents.

Establishing identity

According to the Williams Institute of UCLA, there are almost 150,000 transgender teens in the United States, which is about 0.7% of the population of teens ages 13 to 17.

About 30% of trans high schoolers report being the victim of sexual violence within the past year, three times the rate of cisgender peers.

Researchers say many people know that they're transgender from a very young age, even as young as age 3.

For others, it may not be something they fully understand about themselves until later in life.

According to Russ Toomey, a professor and the program chair of Family Studies and Human Development at the University of Arizona, parents should believe what their child says about their own gender identity, though they should keep track of how persistently and consistently they identify as that gender and then get support.

Stanford University research findings

The findings also revealed that the teens believe their parents are doing a better job than they give themselves credit for.

Trans youth primarily want someone to listen, and not necessarily medical intervention yet.

"Just being able to get support from your parents is such a big deal," said Rose.

Now she and her parents are closer than ever.

"All we care about, at this moment, is her happiness," said her mother Jesse.

New data base to offer support

The Youth Tech Health announced the launch of a new technology called they2ze.

It is an inclusive, trans-focused medical database intended to connect trans-identifying youth with access to health-related services and support.

They2ze, which will be launched as a mobile application, can be used to locate, rate, and suggest transgender friendly resources, services, and doctors.

The app functions as a crowd-sourcing review and networking site (much like Yelp), although the developers say usage is much more meaningful than simply leaving a review.