YOUR HEALTH: Studying preemies for hints of the future

Researchers are following the lives of "extreme preemies"

STANFORD, Calif. — Advances in medicine has allowed premature babies to survive and even thrive.

Now scientists are trying to better understand what the affects of these early births has on these children as they grow older.

Irika and her twin brother IIiti were born three months early and weighed just one pound 14 ounces.

"Well, I'm 30 seconds older than he is, which I always remind him of," Irika proudly said.

Five days after birth, both babies needed heart surgery, battled infections, and suffered setbacks.

"They were just so tiny, and irIth was born sick," remembered their mother, Barkha Kativar.

"We stayed in the hospital for about three and a half months," said Irika.

And it was a difficult three and a half months.

"I didn't know if we stood a chance, if the kids would survive or not," Barkha recalled.

Now 19 years later, Irika and Irith are happy and healthy.

But they are still reminded daily of their first few months of life.

"I only have one vocal cord and the other one's paralyzed," said Irika.

New research shows micro preemies have an increased risk for psychiatric disorders later in life, breathing problems, and heart disease.

Young adults who were born at 28 weeks or less are at nearly three times the risk of having high blood pressure.

All are problems that can't be seen when the babies are born.

But researchers hope to avoid the NIC-U altogether by developing a blood test to determine risk.

"What the blood test currently does is it tells you yes, a woman will deliver preterm within two months of when she took the blood test. and, what we hope is that it will get paired with a treatment and then you can prevent the preterm birth from happening," explained Stanford Bioengineering graduate student Mira Moufarrej.

The smallest baby ever born came into the world at 23 weeks and three days and weighed the same as a small apple.

A group of extreme preemie babies are part of a group called Against-the-Odds babies.

The number of such children has grown due to the popularity of In vitro fertilization. There are now more extreme preemies than at any time in history.