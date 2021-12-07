YOUR HEALTH: Stimulate your depression

A new device scientists say may help bring the mind and body into balance

CINCINNATI — As many as 30% of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works.

It's even tougher for the seven percent of all American adults who have at least one episode of major depression each year, that's a depression that lasts two weeks or longer.

Treatments include counseling, medications, or transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS, to stimulate the mood-regulating parts of the brain.

"Not all patients respond to the medication or to the neuromodulation," explained Dr. Francisco Romo-Nava, a physician scientist at the University of Cincinnati's Lindner Center of HOPE.

Dr. Romo-Nava and his colleagues are studying a new way to treat mental health disorders.

The neuroscientists are testing a device that delivers stimulation to a patient's spine.

Dr. Romo-Nava says the stimulation will improve the feedback in the central nervous system that is sometimes disrupted when a person has a psychiatric disorder.

For now, patients undergo spinal stimulation for 20 minutes, three times a week, for eight weeks.

"The kind of stimulation that we use is very well tolerated," he explained.

"The most frequent description is like a tingling sensation

Researchers say this stimulation therapy could be the first step to developing better treatment for some patients.

Dr. Romo-Nava was granted a patent for the stimulation method that utilizes transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.

He says his research team is trying to determine how often, and how long, patients should undergo the stimulation for the best results.

Between 80% and 90% of people with depression respond well to treatment, and almost all patients gain some relief from their symptoms.

A new form of magnetic brain stimulation relieved symptoms of severe depression in 90% of participants in a study conducted by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

The researchers are conducting a larger, double-blinded trial in which half the participants are receiving fake treatment and are optimistic it will prove to be similarly effective in treating people whose condition hasn't improved with medication, talk therapy, or other forms of electromagnetic stimulation.

The treatment is called Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy, or SAINT, and is a form of transcranial magnetic stimulation.

They reported the therapy improves on current FDA-approved protocols by increasing the number of magnetic pulses, speeding up the pace of the treatment and targeting the pulses according to each individual's neurocircuitry.