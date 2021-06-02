YOUR HEALTH: Your spit can indicate you've had a concussion

A new test could give athletes immediate results on the sidelines

CHICAGO — Researchers may have found an effective way to diagnose a concussion before an athlete even leaves the sidelines.

Scientists at Penn State College of Medicine and several other universities are developing a saliva test that could mean an almost instant diagnosis for athletes at all levels.

Despite an increase in concussion awareness and response, there were 224 reported concussions in the NFL during the 2019 season.

Up to three million sports-related concussions happen each year. They occur in every sport, at every level of play.

But unlike other sports injuries, a concussion is difficult to diagnose quickly.

"You can see an arm that's broken through an x-ray, but if you get hit and you look a little wheezy but tell your coach you're fine, guess what? You're going out the next play," said former player Lewis Simon.

Most schools and sports teams now follow a specialized set of steps to diagnose and care for an athlete who suffers a blow to the head.

It's known as a concussion protocol.

But the diagnosis can take time.

A unique Spit Test

Now, researchers are developing a new saliva test to diagnose concussion by identifying a micro-RNA biomarker secreted by cerebral nerves that can be picked up in a patients' spit.

It's a test that can be done as soon as an injured patient comes off the field and is non-invasive.

"In the past, other work has looked at things like cerebral spinal fluid, which means a lumbar puncture, which you're not doing on the side of a soccer game," said Elizabeth Pieroth, the director of the Concussions Program at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center's Midwest Orthopaedics Center.

Studies show this biomarker is critical as it's exclusive to only concussions.

Researchers in the Penn State study found that the test is over 92.5% accurate.

"So, if we have something that says, 'Yes, in fact, you have a concussion', and we can remove them from play is a game changer, it's the holy grail of concussion work!" said Pieroth.

The study's authors at Penn State have now teamed up with Quadrant BioSciences and have received a grant to produce the technology.

Doctors say this test will be game changing not only for trainers to use field-side in sports, but also by emergency responders at the scene of an accident, or even by army medics on a battlefield.

Details on the Study

Researchers studied 538 participants across 11 clinical sites.

Half of participants had a reported concussion within two weeks of the start of the trial, the other half did not, but had conditions that mimic concussion symptoms like anxiety, depression, ADHD, or chronic headaches.

Using RNA sequencing to evaluate participants' samples, researchers found that the combination of saliva biomarkers and patient-reported symptoms proved to be 92.5% percent accurate in differentiating patients with and without a concussion.