YOUR HEALTH: A shock to the spine with amazing results

Cutting-edge technology is helping patients regain use of their limbs and improve their quality of life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — December 18th, 2011.

On vacation in Mexico. Jerod Nieder's life changed forever.

"It was the first day of the trip and I went running down the beach to dive into the ocean and dove right into a sandbar," Jerod said.

The damage was done.

"The doctors told my family I would never feed myself and, you know, kind of just prepare for this to be the rest of my life," Jerod said.

For the past decade, researchers have studied the impact of epidural stimulation, a small amount of electrical current applied to the spine, on people with spinal cord injury.

It's technology that has gotten even better over the past few years.

Now some patients are achieving what most believed would never be possible.

Jerod is one of 38 patients with a stimulator inside his body.

"So it contains 16 contacts, and it is implanted in what's called the lumbar sacral spinal cord," explained Claudia Angeli, director of the University of Louisville Epidural Stimulation Program.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke announced it would fund $7.8 million to the University of Louisville Research Center in collaboration with Medtronic to focus on incorporating technology that would improve locomotor and bladder control using epidural stimulation.

"Integrating multiple systems will allow people with chronic spinal cord injuries to benefit from stimulation on a daily basis by reducing the need to monitor and manually revise stimulation settings," Angeli said.

The goal of the new project is to develop integrated, close-loop programming for multiple systems using wireless sensors to monitor the user's condition.

Losing use of the spine is more than not walking

According to Dr. Susan Harkema, the Rehabilitation Research Director at the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center, after a spinal cord injury you lose movement, cardiovascular/respiratory, bowel, bladder and sexual function.

In 2018, the University of Louisville did research on epidural stimulation to help people with spinal cord injuries.

Epidural stimulation is done using an electrode that lies in the lower part of the spinal cord, right where a specific network of nerves is located.

"My life has changed with the epidural stimulator because we've been able to regulate my blood pressure," said Stefanie Putnam, a participant in the research. "I went pretty immediately from passing out six times a day to not passing out."

Life changing moments for Jerod Nieder

For Jerod, life has had several positive moments since his spinal injury.

For one thing, he caught Hanna Alcock's eye.

"My friend told me that a guy named Jared who was in a wheelchair, was very social, but never got out of his apartment and just needed some help on Saturdays."

Jerod fell in love.

"I thought it turned into something else before Hanna realized it turned into something else," Jerod remembered.

Jerod proposed. Hanna said yes.

They married on the 10-year anniversary of Jerod's accident.

"It's a day that a lot got taken from me and to have Hanna come into my life and help me take charge of that is just, it means a lot to me," Jerod said.

The couple planned a traditional Korean part of the ceremony that included the groom bowing to the bride's parents.

And the man who doctors predicted would never use his arms or legs, did bow, all the way down, three times.

"The list of things that I'm able to do gets longer and the things that I'm not able to do gets shorter," Jerod said.