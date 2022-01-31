YOUR HEALTH: Sonia's amazing, and rare transplant

It's a first ever transplant surgery that was 30 years in the making

NEW YORK — It's a medical milestone that has the potential to save thousands of people with birth defects, cancer, or injury to their windpipes from COVID-19 intubation.

A team of surgeons in New York successfully transplanted a human trachea into a critically ill patient.

One year later and 57-year old Sonia Sein is taking nothing for granted.

She had a severe asthma attack in 2014 and had to have several emergency intubations to save her life.

"They kept removing it to see if I can breathe on my own and them doing that, they damaged the trach."

Sein had to breathe through a surgical hole in her neck and still has the opening there.

"I have a plug that I have to push in. It holds the air so I can talk."

For years, she was in constant danger of having her trachea collapse and then suffocating.

"The trachea is a little bit like the Rodney Dangerfield of organs," joked Otolaryngologist Dr. Eric Genden of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"It never gets much respect. It looks like a tube, but it's actually a very complex organ system."

Dr. Genden says the difficulty with human transplantation is re-establishing blood flow.

"We're using a high-powered microscope, hooking up these little blood vessels, using a suture that's a thinner than a human hair. It's actually difficult to see without a microscope."

Sein knew there were serious risks involved with transplantation but she also knew she was running out of time.

"I didn't know what would happen," she said.

"I told him all I want is five minutes to be able to take that air in normally."

In January 2021, in an 18-hour long surgery, doctors removed Sein's damaged trachea, and replaced it with a donor organ and blood vessels.

She is still recovering but can play with her grandkids and stroll with her niece.

She wants her survival story to inspire others.

"I want people to see that just because there's a setback in your life, doesn't stops. You can still get up and do whatever you want, but you'll get there."

Tracheal treatments

The goal of The Tracheal Transplant Program at Mount Sinai is to offer patients who have sustained extensive damage to the trachea a lasting alternative to current treatments, including tracheostomy.

Existing treatments are only effective in approximately half of the surgeries performed, may only be temporary and are often associated with complications, such as scarring or airway obstruction.

The donor tracheal transplantation offers new hope to candidates, particularly those who have suffered trauma/accidents to the trachea, intubation damage, airway tumors, and congenital tracheal defects.

Surgeons at Mount Sinai, who have been researching tracheal function for more than 20 years, recognized that the trachea was not merely a tube, as the cilia, which are short hair-like or shag carpet-like structures lining the trachea, performed a critical function of clearing pollutants from the human airway.

They also discovered that the replacement trachea needed to withstand the pressures of breathing/respiration.