YOUR HEALTH: Seeking a new malaria antibiotic

How a box of cereal helped scientists looking for new malaria treatments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Treatments for malaria are getting tougher to find as anti-biotics are proving less effective.

In many parts of the world, mosquitos are much more than a nuisance.

They spread potentially fatal diseases like malaria and current treatments don't always work.

"The drugs against which are effective against malaria, they are losing their efficacy because of the appearance of drug resistance," explained Debopam Chakrabarti, a molecular microbiologist at the University of Central Florida.

Malaria is responsible for 400,000 deaths a year, about 80 percent are children under the age of five.

"So there is a need for new therapies or new drugs."

Chakrabarti and fellow infectious disease experts have been searching for a new antibiotic when a colleague at the University of Oklahoma found inspiration in an old box of cereal.

The researcher opened it to find mold on the round oats and thought it would provide the perfect growing conditions for the fungus the researchers were studying.

"You need a carbohydrate source for growth, and that has certain amount of protein also, which is needed and sugar," said Chakrabarti.

Researchers at Central Florida are taking the fungus grown at the Oklahoma lab and testing it for its ability to kill the parasite that causes malaria.

So far, the team has identified more than 150 compounds that have antimalarial properties, meaning they could be a part of a new drug to fight the disease.