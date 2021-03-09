YOUR HEALTH: Seeing differently

A first-of-its-kind app is giving doctors and patients a look at how glaucoma affects vision

LINCOLN, Neb — Glaucoma affects three million Americans, but half don't realize they have it.

"If you see pictures on the internet, you would just see, like, glaucoma being seen as visual fields effects, which are, like, blacked out," said Dr. Meghal Gagrani, Glaucoma Fellow at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

But in patients that researchers tested, what they actually saw was quite different.

"All of our patients recorded what they see as blur in that visual field."

There are no symptoms of glaucoma until significant vision loss occurs.

For this reason, annual eye exams are necessary to receive early detection and start preventative treatments.

Though mostly genetic, the causes of glaucoma can be advancing age, ethnicity, physical injury or trauma to the eye, intraocular pressure (IOP), and diabetes or heart disease.

"By the time a glaucoma patients sees a physician, almost 50% to 75% of them have moderate to severe visual field loss which they're not aware of," said Dr. Gagrani.

That's because their central vision could still be 20-20.

But using the NGoggle, patients can see what can be affected when their peripheral vision starts to become unclear.

The virtual reality goggles have electroencephalography (EEG), a series of electrodes that measure brain activity by adhering to the scalp.

Within a few minutes the brain activity can be relayed through the device and test the patient's eye responses.

The patients can do anything from playing a video game to taking a virtual tour while being tested for glaucoma, making the device more user friendly than normal eye exams and hopefully increasing the number of patients willing to get tested for early preventative glaucoma treatment.

There is no pain involved with the vision loss, and loss of vision can be hard to detect due to it deteriorating in what appear to be natural 'blind spots' in your peripheral sight.

Therefore, most patients are unaware of the loss of vision until the glaucoma has significantly progressed.

"They would have problems seeing a dog crossing the road or a child crossing the road. So, it's important to educate our patients to be able to recognize them," Dr. Gagrani explained.

So, patients like Marcia Jensen can do things now to keep her vision from getting worse.

"For my glaucoma, I take eye drops morning and evening."

And take special precautions to protect everyone around her.